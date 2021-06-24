Tiemoue Bakayoko's Future at Chelsea Undecided, Says Agent

Sports Illustrated home
Tiemoue Bakayoko's Agent Provides Update On Chelsea Future Amid AC Milan Links

His future is set to be decided sooner rather than later.
Tiemoue Bakayoko's future at Chelsea is set to be resolved in the coming, according to his agent.

The 26-year-old will return to Chelsea this summer after spending the season at Napoli on loan. He made 44 appearances in all competitions but the Italian haven't opted to try to sign him on a permanent basis.

He will come back into the fold at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and is believed to be set to be given a chance by Tuchel in pre-season.

sipa_32397218

Bakayoko's future remains unclear and his agent, Andy Bara has provided an update. They will look at his future over the coming days, exploring possible destinations if Bakayoko leaves including a potential switch to AC Milan. 

What has Bakayoko's agent said?

Speaking to Calciomercato, he said: "Tiemoue is a great international player. He has always done well in recent years with Milan, Monaco and Napoli. We are evaluating whether there are possibilities to change shirts in the next few days. He is a player open to all discussions. In Italy they know him well, he is a player who helps the team where he plays and can make a great contribution."

sipa_32396096

He added: "It is possible (of a Milan return), Milan are looking for a player with his characteristics and it is likely that they can make a proposal. At the moment Tiemoue is a Chelsea player, but there is a possibility to change his shirt and go to an Italian team. Milan They are a great team and if the opportunity arises we will do everything possible to bring him to the Rossoneri. Maldini and Massara know him, they know what he can give.

"I don't think he will go away on loan like he did with Napoli, his contract doesn't allow it. I don't know the price at the moment, I don't decide on this and it wouldn't be serious to talk about this."

sipa_32397218
pjimage (3)
sipa_33350868
sipa_33567431
sipa_33685584
sipa_33304720
pjimage (1)
sipa_33773723
