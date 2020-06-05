Chelsea have nearly landed their second signing of the summer as they close in on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The German international has been in blistering form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances.

Now Frank Lampard looks to have got his hands on the 24-year-old as the Blues look set to win the race for his signature.

After a phone call between Lampard and Werner, the German was convinced by the Blues' plans going forward.

Werner is expected to sign a five-year-deal in west London with Chelsea expected to pay £54 million to seal the transfer.

As per the Athletic, they have revealed what Werner is expected to earn when he signs for Chelsea.

"Werner’s salary will increase year-on-year as the contract progresses, and is expected to reach in the region of £9 million per year [a little more than £170,000 per week] plus bonuses."

The deal is close but the report continues to state that there are just minor details to iron out before the agreement is signed off.

"Only relatively minor details remain to be resolved. One is the precise payment plan; there is a suggestion that two-thirds of the transfer fee will be transferred in this window, with the rest to follow in January.

"Another is length of contract; Chelsea are understood to want at least a five-year deal."

Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga have also 'liked' the prospect of Werner joining them at Stamford Bridge.

----------

