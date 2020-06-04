Report: Chelsea in talks with Leipzig forward Timo Werner over five-year-deal

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is set to leave the club this summer, and Chelsea are now firm favourites to land the striker.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Germany this summer, with Liverpool and Frank Lampard's side both showing interest in Werner.

But Liverpool were reported to have pulled out the race for the German, and now Chelsea are in talks with Leipzig.

As per BILD, Chelsea are in discussions with Werner over a five-year-deal which would see him make the switch to west London.

Werner has a release clause of £49 million which expires on June 15, and now the Blues are front-runners for the 24-year-old's signature.

If he were to make the switch to Stamford Bridge, he would sign a deal until 2025, earning more than €10 million-a-year.

Matt Law of the Telegraph confirmed that Werner has agreed to join Chelsea.

