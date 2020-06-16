Timo Werner ready to miss Leipzig's Champions League campaign to join Chelsea

Timo Werner is ready to miss the remainder of RB Leipzig's 2019/20 Champions League campaign to make his switch to Chelsea next month.

The 24-year-old is on the verge of completing a transfer to Frank Lampard's side as the Blues close in on a £54 million transfer for the Germany international.

Chelsea are set to sign Werner on a five-year-deal but he is prepared to miss Leipzig's Champions League quarter-final in August to join up with Lampard's side.

They clinched their spot in the last eight for the very first time after beating Tottenham Hotspur, but he is now prepared to miss the rest of their campaign, according to BILD.

Leipzig have three Bundesliga fixtures remaining with the season set to complete on June 27 and that is all Werner wants to play before moving to London this summer.

Chelsea are yet to be knocked out of the Champions League but face an uphill task of securing a quarter-final place after getting beat 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg.

Werner could possibly cup-tied should he make the move to Chelsea in July, but that hasn't affected his decision to push his move through quickly.

The Champions League is set to take place in August once the domestic seasons are completed.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube