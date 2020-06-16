Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Timo Werner ready to miss Leipzig's Champions League campaign to join Chelsea

Matt Debono

Timo Werner is ready to miss the remainder of RB Leipzig's 2019/20 Champions League campaign to make his switch to Chelsea next month. 

The 24-year-old is on the verge of completing a transfer to Frank Lampard's side as the Blues close in on a £54 million transfer for the Germany international. 

Chelsea are set to sign Werner on a five-year-deal but he is prepared to miss Leipzig's Champions League quarter-final in August to join up with Lampard's side.

They clinched their spot in the last eight for the very first time after beating Tottenham Hotspur, but he is now prepared to miss the rest of their campaign, according to BILD.

Leipzig have three Bundesliga fixtures remaining with the season set to complete on June 27 and that is all Werner wants to play before moving to London this summer. 

Chelsea are yet to be knocked out of the Champions League but face an uphill task of securing a quarter-final place after getting beat 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg. 

Werner could possibly cup-tied should he make the move to Chelsea in July, but that hasn't affected his decision to push his move through quickly.

The Champions League is set to take place in August once the domestic seasons are completed. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 21 June will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Villa Park.

Matt Debono

John Terry reveals why he chose Chelsea over Manchester United and Arsenal

John Terry has revealed that he came close to signing for Manchester United back in 1995 but instead he opted for Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Cesc Fabregas: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has 'much harder job' than Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard has an easier job on his hands than Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hand contract lifeline to forgotten man Marco van Ginkel

Marco van Ginkel is set to stay at Chelsea this summer after he revealed that the club have offered him a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

When Pedro and Willian have until to pen new short-term deals until end of the season

Frank Lampard has matters off of the field to sort out with the deadline fast approaching to tie down players on short-term extensions until the end of the season, who are out of contract on June 30.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour bag braces as Chelsea thrash QPR 7-1 in friendly

Chelsea comfortably beat their London counterparts Queens Park Rangers on Sunday as the Blues won 7-1 in a friendly ahead of the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz choosing Chelsea over Man Utd 'easy decision'

Chelsea are a more attractive club for a player to sign for than Manchester United, according to Dietmar Hamann.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner backed to succeed in the Premier League with Chelsea

Chelsea-bound Timo Werner has been tipped to become a success in the Premier League by fellow German Bernd Leno.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi confirms he will face no further action from police after rape allegation

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed he will face no further action from police after an allegation of rape was made against him last month.

Matt Debono