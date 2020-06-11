Absolute Chelsea
Revealed: Timo Werner's £54 million release clause doesn't expire until July 15

Matt Debono

The awaited transfer of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to Chelsea may have to wait slightly longer before the deal is announced. 

Werner is set to complete a £54 million switch to west London this summer after Frank Lampard's side won the race to land the Germany international ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. 

It was believed the Blues had until June 15 to activate the 24-year-old's release clause however it is now reported that Werner's clause doesn't expire until next month. 

As per German newspaper Bild, Werner's release clause doesn't expire until July 15, which gives the Blues an extra month to trigger the clause. 

It will mean Chelsea will have to battle off competitors for his signature but Werner is believed to have given the Blues his word that he will join the club.

He is set to sign a five-year-deal upon his arrival worth in the region of £9 million-a-year. 

Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff confirmed at the weekend that no contact had yet been made by Chelsea regarding Werner. 

"We haven't had an exchange yet. Accordingly, we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a player for RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is done.

"We are concentrating on the final sprint in the league. We want to qualify for the Champions League. That is the only thing we are currently discussing with Timo."

Lampard's side are looking to clinch a Champions League spot when they return to Premier League action after three months as they face Aston Villa in their opener next Sunday. 

