Timo Werner Rubbishes Chelsea Departure Rumours Amid Bayern Munich & Atletico Madrid Interest

Chelsea's Timo Werner has rubbished rumours regarding his Chelsea exit, speaking whilst on international duty.

The forward has been in fine form for the Blues recently, bagging against Southampton and Aston Villa in recent matches.

Speaking to Express.de via Sport Witness, Werner denied the rumours surrounding his future.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Recent reports have stated that the forward was set to 'reassess' his Chelsea future, if he could not get into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Speaking on the rumours, Werner said: “I don’t know anything about the deadline. Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team.

“But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

Marcus Brandt/dpa/Sipa USA

The news comes following Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid's reported interest in the Germany star.

Werner's £47.5 million arrival has been underwhelming after his incredible goalscoring record at RB Leipzig, and a departure could be on the cards.

However, with increased game time and improved performances in recent weeks, Werner could play a key part in Tuchel's side as he plays upfront with club record signing Romelu Lukaku.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube