Timo Werner Sends Goodbye Message to Chelsea Fans After Signing for RB Leipzig
Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans for their support as he leaves Stamford Bridge to join RB Leipzig.
It's now official, Timo Werner has left Chelsea and joined his former club, RB Leipzig.
The German joined the Blues in 2020 from the Bundesliga side for a reported fee of £47million.
However, the move didn't work out and after falling out with Thomas Tuchel, Werner was desperate to leave Stamford Bridge.
Fortunately for him, his old side were very keen to bring him back and they managed to pay less than half of what they sold him for two years prior.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will receive €20million plus add-ons for Werner this summer.
Even though it never worked out for the German in the Premier League, in a recent goodbye post to Chelsea fans, Werner said that he is incredibly 'grateful' for the time he spent at the club.
"Dear Blues,
"Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC.
"I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.
"At this point, I would like to express my appreciation for my teammate, the coaches & staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club. I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind e in the good and challenging times.
"We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day.
"See you soon,
"Timo."
