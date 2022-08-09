Skip to main content

Timo Werner Sends Goodbye Message to Chelsea Fans After Signing for RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans for their support as he leaves Stamford Bridge to join RB Leipzig.

It's now official, Timo Werner has left Chelsea and joined his former club, RB Leipzig.

The German joined the Blues in 2020 from the Bundesliga side for a reported fee of £47million.

However, the move didn't work out and after falling out with Thomas Tuchel, Werner was desperate to leave Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately for him, his old side were very keen to bring him back and they managed to pay less than half of what they sold him for two years prior.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will receive €20million plus add-ons for Werner this summer.

Even though it never worked out for the German in the Premier League, in a recent goodbye post to Chelsea fans, Werner said that he is incredibly 'grateful' for the time he spent at the club.

"Dear Blues,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC.

"I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.

Timo Werner

"At this point, I would like to express my appreciation for my teammate, the coaches & staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club. I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind e in the good and challenging times.

"We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day.

"See you soon,

"Timo."

Read More Chelsea News

Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
News

‘Early Days’ - Pat Nevin on Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella & Chelsea’s Transfer Window

By Charlie Webb35 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: PSG Show Interest In Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

By Connor Dossi-White56 minutes ago
Jorginho
News

‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

‘A Risk’ - Pundit Doesn’t Think Chelsea Should Sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

'It's Probably Easier For Him In Germany' - John Barnes Assesses Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Azpilicueta
News

'It's A Problem Long-Term' - John Barnes Comments On Chelsea's Ageing Defence

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Are Expected To Accept Chelsea's £12 million Bid For Italian Youngster Cesare Casadei

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago