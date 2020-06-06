When Timo Werner's deal to Chelsea will be announced

Timo Werner's transfer to Chelsea is now one of the worst kept secrets in football. It's a matter of when, not if.

The 24-year-old's proposed £54 million move to England is on the verge of being completed.

Chelsea have beaten off competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City to land the German forward.

He will sign a five-year-deal in west London and will earn around £200,000-a-week at the club.

But when will he sign and be confirmed as a Chelsea player?

As per Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, Leipzig are not on the German stock exchange and therefore can announce the deal whenever it benefits them and Chelsea.

The deal is set to be finalised with Frank Lampard's side ready to trigger Werner's release clause.

It could mean the deal is announced next week or the public could be forced to wait until the end of the Bundesliga season.

Regardless of when the deal is announced, Timo Werner will leave RB Leipzig this summer and it will be to join Chelsea.

