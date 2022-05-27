Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Consortium Offer Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea Hint After 'Liking' Agent's Update

The Todd Boehly consortium, the new owners of Chelsea, have hinted at signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele after a member of the party 'liked' a tweet in which the player's agent states that his future remains 'open'.

Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has spoken on the player's future ahead of the Chelsea takeover.

Now, Daniel Finkelstein, who is part of the Boehly consortium, has taken to Twitter to like a tweet regarding the comments.

image

Speaking on Dembele's future, Sissoko said: "The future of Ousmane Dembele remains open and we will not enter into endless speculation. We are & have always been very respectful of all the clubs and will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

This was reported by AbsoluteChelsea on Twitter, with Finkelstein going on to 'like' the quotes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1012252802h

It was revealed that Chelsea have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Dembele this summer, with both sides 'pushing' for a deal of the Barcelona star.

Boehly's consortium are set to complete the takeover at Chelsea in the coming days, with reports that the American is keen on re-opening the club's talks with the player in the hopes of signing him on a free transfer.

Finkelstein joined the Boehly consortium early in the process and will become a director at the club once the confirmation of the sale has been made official.

The advisor previously hinted at a move for Declan Rice back in 2020, as a tweet from Finkelstein joked about Chelsea paying 'bank of England money' for the midfielder.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012108084h
News

Lollichon Reveals He Told Cech About Mendy During Arsenal Spell & Ahead of Chelsea Transfer

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1012194321h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount Arrives in Monaco for F1 Grand Prix

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0028119784h
News

Christophe Lollichon Reveals 'Small Relationship Problem' With Former Chelsea Goalkeeper

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011847334h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to 'Renew Their Efforts' for Chicago Fire Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011293441h
Transfer News

Report: Napoli 'Don't Give Up' On Deal to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja Amid Southampton Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008246517h
Transfer News

How Diego Carlos' Move to Aston Villa Could Affect Chelsea's Pursuit of Jules Kounde

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012248538h
News

Chelsea Staff Told Takeover Complete Ahead of Todd Boehly Announcement

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011337104h
Transfer News

Report: Inter & AC Milan Interested in Chelsea's Armando Broja

By Nick Emms5 hours ago