The Todd Boehly consortium, the new owners of Chelsea, have hinted at signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele after a member of the party 'liked' a tweet in which the player's agent states that his future remains 'open'.

Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has spoken on the player's future ahead of the Chelsea takeover.

Now, Daniel Finkelstein, who is part of the Boehly consortium, has taken to Twitter to like a tweet regarding the comments.

Speaking on Dembele's future, Sissoko said: "The future of Ousmane Dembele remains open and we will not enter into endless speculation. We are & have always been very respectful of all the clubs and will continue in the same way as long as the process continues.

"When the time is right to make a decision, Ousmane will consider what is the best option for his future."

This was reported by AbsoluteChelsea on Twitter, with Finkelstein going on to 'like' the quotes.

It was revealed that Chelsea have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Dembele this summer, with both sides 'pushing' for a deal of the Barcelona star.

Boehly's consortium are set to complete the takeover at Chelsea in the coming days, with reports that the American is keen on re-opening the club's talks with the player in the hopes of signing him on a free transfer.

Finkelstein joined the Boehly consortium early in the process and will become a director at the club once the confirmation of the sale has been made official.

The advisor previously hinted at a move for Declan Rice back in 2020, as a tweet from Finkelstein joked about Chelsea paying 'bank of England money' for the midfielder.

