‘Too Fast for Him’ - Former Player on the Worst Signing In Chelsea’s History

Former Blues player Glen Johnson has explained what went wrong for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea.

Over the years, Chelsea have made some terrible transfer decisions, however, one stands out above the rest.

When the Blues signed former player Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea fans were very excited about his arrival.

Unfortunately, halfway through the season, the Belgian basically said he regretted re-joining and that he wanted to play for Inter Milan again.

This was the beginning of the end for Lukaku at Chelsea. Also, his goalscoring form didn't help his case either.

This summer, Chelsea were forced to let Lukaku rejoin Inter Milan on an initial loan and the Blues look set to lose a lot of money when they eventually sell him.

Most people agree that he is one of the worst ever transfers but former player Glen Johnson thinks that signing Lukaku for £101million is the worst signing in the clubs' history.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Johson was asked about the Lukaku deal and how bad it really was.

"At the moment, yes, purely because of the amount of money, the size of the deal and just how bad it was.

"I just think the Premier League is too fast for him. When he’s at his best, he just tries to keep things simple, he doesn’t get involved in the game too much and he’s between the goalposts and doesn’t move.

"In the last few years though, he’s been trying to become a footballing striker which he isn’t good at.

"I think he needs to get back to basics and realize what he’s good at. He’s more than capable and can score goals but I think he was trying to do too much in the wrong areas."

