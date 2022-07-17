Skip to main content

‘Too Much Respect’ - Journalist Provides an Update on Cesar Azpilicueta’s Transfer to Barcelona

There has been an update on Cesar Azpilicutea's potential move to Barcelona this summer.

It's no secret that Chelsea captain, Azpilicueta, wants to join Xavi's Barcelona for next season.

The Spaniard has already agreed personal terms with the Spanish side and Xavi is pushing to sign him.

Azpi was apparently one of the main talking points when Todd Boehly flew to Barcelona to speak about transfers.

Cesar Azpilicueta

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving this summer, the Blues could do with keeping the 32-year-old next season.

However, with his contract running out at the end of the next campaign, Chelsea could also just cash in on Azpi and put the money towards a decent stop gap.

Saying that there has now been a major update on what could happen surrounding the deal in this window.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, via Blue_Footy, Ben Jacobs revealed that Azpilicueta wouldn't force a move this summer out of respect for Chelsea.

Cesar Azpilicueta

"He (Azpi) has already agreed terms on a 2-year deal. The move is likely to happen eventually, but there was no progress made last week when Boehly met Laporta face-to-face in Barça. 

"Azpilicueta himself has too much respect for Chelsea to force an exit.”

Who knows, maybe Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Azpi for another year to give the club time to search for a long-term replacement.

Also, potentially losing three or four of your defensive line in one transfer window isn't the best way to go around things.

