Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Rumours So Far This Summer From De Jong to Ronaldo

Chelsea have said goodbye to a handful of big names at Stamford Bridge so far, including Antonio Rudiger and the returning Romelu Lukaku, but it's been the rumoured incomings who have stolen the headlines.

Here is a list of some of the key players who have been linked with a move to the club in order of how likely the transfer is to materialise.

#1 Raheem Sterling

This one is less of a rumour and more of a fact ICYMI, as of Thursday morning, the deal for the Man City winger had been all but finalised after Sterling agreed personal terms.

The England international was Thomas Tuchel's number 1 target of this year's summer transfer window and the West London club have managed to secure his signature for £55million.

#2 Presnel Kimpembe

Kimpembe makes number two with the Blues in dire need of defensive signings, and the World Cup winning centre back would be an excellent asset to Tuchel's squad.

Todd Boehly has assured supporters they will rebuild their team, and with potentially four defensive departures in Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and both fullbacks Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, the heavy links to the Frenchman are a welcomed distraction.

#3 Jules Kounde

For the same reason as Kimpembe, the likelihood of Jules Kounde making the switch to the Premier League is increased by the fact that he is a centre back, and also because the Blues have been linked with the 23-year-old for a long time.

Talks with Sevilla over the French international had seemed to stall for a while but according to Marco Conterio, Chelsea are preparing an official bid worth €60 million, following the collapse of their Mattijhs de Ligt pursuit.

#4 Raphinha

The rumours from here on out are much farther up in the air as Raphinha leads the way with this 'will they or won't they' dance continuing with Barcelona.

The Spanish club are known to be the winger's top destination from next season but it is yet to be known whether Barca are willing to pay his fee, if not Chelsea's chances will start to look a lot better.

#5 Frenkie de Jong

We're starting to get into the thick of the Chelsea-Barcelona crossovers we've seen so much of this summer, as the speculation around de Jong making the jump increases, after talks of a potential player swap deal including the aforementioned Alonso and Azpilicueta.

Whilst the Dutch international is happy in La Liga, he would be most receptive to an offer from Chelsea and might be a more than worthy consolation, should the Catalan club succeed with procuring Raphinha from Leeds.

#6 Sergino Dest

The 1000th Barca-related rumour goes to right-back Sergino Dest, with Tuchel and co looking for an Azpilicueta replacement, with the very same club potentially taking the captain off their hands.

Earlier reports suggested the USMNT player would be intrigued by a move to Stamford Bridge and now Chelsea are showing some real interest in the 21-year-old.

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo

The notion of Ronaldo becoming a Blue has been built on some solid reports however, the signing is completely conditional, as Chelsea await confirmation from the 37-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes on whether a deal can even be struck.

Boehly has been in talks with Mendes for weeks, and the club are finally getting to the meat of the discussion whilst, the Portuguese star opts out of Man United's pre-season tour.

Ultimately, there has been a deafening amount of chatter regarding possible signings, and also some losses including Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is looking increasingly likely to be joining the German giants Bayern Munich.

But there is at least one thing fans can be certain of, and that is that there will be a lot of new names to learn, and quite a few to forget.

