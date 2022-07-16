Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Updates This Week: From Kalidou Koulibaly To Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea have finally made their entrance to the transfer window with the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and they don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

It can be difficult to keep up with all the noise, so here are the top seven updates from the week.

Kalidou Koulibaly. IMAGO / Marco

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly has reportedly boarded a flight to Chelsea's pre-season camp in the USA, and is a club announcement away from being a blue, after the centre half took to his own social medias to say ciao to his devoted Napoli supporters.

The 31-year-old has penned a long-term deal worth a yearly €10m in wages, and will become the first of potentially three defensive signings this summer.

Ake for City. IMAGO / News Images

#2 Nathan Ake

In contrast, one name from the top of their list has fallen off completely in Nathan Ake, as Chelsea's move for the centre back was blocked by City after talks between the clubs regarding cost fell through.

The Dutch international was thought to be one of the more likely recruits when the news of Todd Boehly's pursuit broke, but has instead become yet another collapsing deal for supporters to dwell on.

Kimpembe all business for PSG. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

#3 Presnel Kimpembe

The Blues had been pretty set on securing Ake to fill their defensive shortcomings, but with that out of the window, their attention has returned to Paris Saint Germain's Presnel Kimpembe.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, there is a deal in the works, and Thomas Tuchel hopes to make the PSG man his second new defender.

Jules Kounde. IMAGO / PanoramiC

#4 Jules Kounde

It will come to no surprise that interest in Sevilla's Kounde has resurfaced once again, with Chelsea preparing to finally make a move for the centre half after agreeing personal terms near the beginning of the year.

A lot of obstacles have played a part in stalling the proceedings for the French international, but the potential transfer is expected to finally make some progress in the coming days.

Serge Gnabry in Bayern Munich training. IMAGO / Lackovic

#5 Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry becomes another name for fans to forget about, as Bayern Munich have finally convinced the former Arsenal winger to sign a new long-term contract with the club, according to a report from David Ornstein.

There was speculation around the 27-year-old's willingness to stay with the Bundesliga champions, but it appears they've managed to smooth things out meaning the West London club miss out.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating. IMAGO / Colorsport

#6 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is set to be playing next season in red again, after Tuchel told Boehly that the signing didn't appeal to him because he doesn't want an 'individual' or someone who could steal the limelight from Sterling, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Haag has always insisted the forward is not up for sale regardless, so perhaps it was better for the Blues to back off now, instead of setting themselves up for another difficult transfer process.

Azpilicueta thanking fans at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / NurPhoto

#7 Cesar Azpilicueta

The future of Azpilicueta is a tricky one for those at Stamford Bridge to work out because they can't let him leave until they've secured a suitable replacement for him.

Barcelona know that is the case, yet they are still preparing their official bid for the Blue's captain with the hope that Chelsea are able to get their man before time runs out - whoever that may be.

