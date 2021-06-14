Tottenham Fire Chelsea Warning Over Harry Kane's Future

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Handed Summer Transfer Warning By Club for Forward

One of the best and wanted by many - will Kane stay or go?
Author:
Publish date:

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has provided an update on Harry Kane's future at the club amid interest from across Europe.

Kane fired in 33 goals and bagged 17 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign but once again he was left trophy-less in terms of team trophies. 

Defeat in the Carabao Cup extended his lack of club trophies frustration, which has seen him attract interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City - the latter believed to be the frontrunners.

sipa_33739620

Kane still has three years left on his deal so he isn't in a position to easily force a move away from north London and Levy refused to talk about the forward's future but insists he will do 'whatever is right for the club'.

What Daniel Levy has said

"I am never going to talk specifically about an individual player in public.

"All I would say is his frustrations of us not winning is shared by me and I am sure all the fans and the players. Clearly we all want to win.

"I think one of the items that Fabio [Paratici] will have to deal with when he comes in is which players are being retained, which players will be asked to look for other clubs.

"But obviously there is a market out there and what we want, and what somebody else wants, is not always possible to achieve.

"We will do whatever is right for the club."

sipa_33490634

What Harry Kane has said on his future

“I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club. I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments. This season I’m watching the Champions League, the English teams in there doing amazing, and they are the games I want to be involved in.

“So for sure it’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at and have a good honest conversation with the chairman. I hope we can have that conversation. I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it. But ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me in my career at this moment in time.”

1000623804
