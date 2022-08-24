Skip to main content

Trevoh Chalobah Monitored By Inter Milan As Italian Side Want Defender On Loan

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following yesterday's reports of wide European interest in Trevoh Chalobah, Inter Milan are interested in taking the defender on loan.

A host of top clubs across the continent were said to be keen on Chalobah's services and now the Italian side are looking at the possibility of bringing him to Milan before the deadline next week.

These reports come from Di Marzio who claim Inter have been monitoring Chalobah's situation for the past few days.

Chalobah has been left out of the first three games of the new Premier League season

Chalobah has been left out of the first three games of the new Premier League season

It looks ever likely that the defender will be leaving Chelsea, with the central defender yet to play a single minute for the Blues so far this season and Wesley Fofana still the main defensive target for the club.

Di Marzio report that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is looking for defenders that are capable of playing in a back three and Chalobah fits that bill, having played 20 league games for Thomas Tuchel as the German deployed a three-at-the-back system last season and continues to do so this campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel continues to deploy a three-at-the-back system with his current squad

Inter are also reportedly keen on Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund after their advances for Lazio's Francesco Acerbi were blocked by the Biancocelesti

Many believe that a Serie A loan for Chalobah would seriously improve him as a player, as fans cite Fikayo Tomori as an example of a player whose stock has risen immensely after he made the permanent switch to AC Milan from Chelsea in 2021 for £25million, helping them to Serie A glory last season.

Tomori has impressed during his time in Italy

Tomori has impressed during his time in Italy

With Chalobah looking less and less likely to regain his place in the Chelsea first team as speculation around his future grows, fans wait to see where the youngster will end up before the August 31st deadline.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Guro Reiten
News

'I Really Can't Wait' - Guro Reiten Extends Stay With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards
Lauren James
News

Four Chelsea Women Players Make England Squad For The World Cup Qualifiers

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Training With Leicester City's Under-21s Amid Chelsea Rumours

By Luka Foley
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Match Coverage

Third-Round Carabao Cup Draw | Where To Watch And What Is Chelsea's Number?

By Melissa Edwards
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

'He's Ours At The Moment' - Frank Lampard On Anthony Gordon Situation

By Luka Foley
wilfried zaha
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace ‘Unlikely’ to Let Wilfried Zaha Join Chelsea This Summer

By Charlie Webb
Trevoh Chalobah
News

Trevoh Chalobah Tipped to Start Against Leicester City

By Charlie Webb
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Close' to Joining Bayer Leverkusen

By Charlie Webb