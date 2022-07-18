‘Tried to Hijack the Arsenal Move’ - Gabriel Jesus’ Agent on Chelsea Trying to Sign Him This Summer

Gabriel Jesus' agent has revealed that Chelsea tried to swoop in at the last second to sign the Brazilian.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been going back and forward this transfer window. Whilst the Gunners tried to sign Raheem Sterling, Thomas Tuchel's side originally convinced Raphinha not to join the North London side.

Unfortunately, we know how the Raphinha deal ended but still, it seems like the London rivals both have had similar transfer targets this window.

That was also the case when Manchester City were negotiating with Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus.

Reports at the time stated that Todd Boehly tried to convince the Brazilian to join Chelsea instead.

However, the Brazilian eventually chose Arsenal and Mikel Arteta probably played a big part in Jesus' decision.

Now though, we have had official confirmation from the Jesus camp that Chelsea were interested in him.

Jesus' agent, Marcelo Pettinati, spoke to Freddie Paxton, via Blue_Footy, and confirmed that Tuchel's side tried to 'hijack' his move to Arsenal.

“Chelsea were one of the teams that tried to hijack the Arsenal move. They tried very hard in the final days to get him. By that point, we’d already chosen our new project."

