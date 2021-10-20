    • October 20, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Unrealistic' Erling Haaland Admission Amid Chelsea Interest

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea signing Erling Haaland during the summer transfer window was an unrealistic option.

    Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football currently and is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer when his release clause becomes active.

    The 21-year-old has a release clause of around £68 million which clubs can trigger next summer, a snip of a fee which clubs were asked to pay this summer. 

    sipa_35648895

    Haaland is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and others, but Dortmund refused to sell the Norwegian unless an astronomical offer came in. 

    He remained with the Bundesliga side and has already made a stellar start to the campaign, netting 13 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this term. 

    Interest and speculation over his future is only set to rise in the coming months. Chelsea opted to land Romelu Lukaku in the summer as they missed out on Haaland, which Tuchel admitted that a deal was never really close to materialising. 

    "We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do," he told SPORT BILD.

    sipa_35604854

    "Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

    Tuchel was also asked if it was a mistake on not signing the forward before his release clause became active. 

    He continued"I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks."

