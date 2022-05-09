Thomas Tuchel has targeted four areas of the pitch to improve on in the transfer window this summer as Chelsea's takeover nears its completion, according to reports.

Since his appointment in January 2021, Tuchel has only signed two players. That came in the form of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, as well as signing Saul Niguez on loan on Deadline Day last summer.

Chelsea have had their targets but have failed to land any, so far, however it hasn't deterred the Blues from success with European glory being clinched both last season and this term (Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup).

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are currently unable to buy, sell or negotiate for any players due to the special licence they are operating under following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

The club is being sold and it is in its final stages with Todd Boehly's consortium on the verge of buying the Blues after the purchase agreement was signed towards the end of last week.

He already has plans to speak with the managers, Tuchel and Emma Hayes, but is yet to do so, however it's being reported by James Robson that the American billionaire, along with his investors, is planning to heavily invest in the first team.

IMAGO / PA Images

Abramovich asked for assurances from the bidders in the takeover process and it appears Chelsea could get it immediately, which will come as welcome news to Tuchel.

And the Chelsea head coach has already eyed where he wants to improve the team this summer to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool as they target a title challenge next season.

As per James Robson, Tuchel's wish-list consists of:

Two centre-backs

Cover at wing-back

Reinforcements in attack

Tuchel also has plans for his midfield, however they depend on outgoings. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are out of contract next summer, and the German wants their futures resolved this summer.

He will be losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer at the end of their contracts, so defensively Chelsea need to invest and replace the duo. Cesar Azpilicueta's future is also uncertain amid Barcelona interest.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ben Chilwell's injury was a blow to the Blues this term, and after Marcos Alonso's latest fall-out with Tuchel, a departure could be on the cards.

In attack, Lukaku is reportedly holding talks with Tuchel over his role at the club.

It's set to be a big summer in west London. Boehly, Tuchel and co will hope it only goes one way, in the right direction, as they look to continue the successful era Roman Abramovich enjoyed in his 19-year ownership in west London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube