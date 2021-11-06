Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Re-Consider Jules Kounde Move Following Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Extension

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea will re-assess their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde because of centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea wanted Kounde in the summer but failed to agree a deal with Sevilla for the Frenchman. Towards the end of the window, a move looked close but the asking price was raised which saw the Blues have a bid rejected.

Kounde stayed in Spain but it allowed for Chalobah to be given a chance. He impressed in pre-season and has carried his impressive form through until now.

Chalobah was rewarded with a new long-term contract until 2026 earlier this week. Because of the 22-year-old's form, ahead of the winter window, Tuchel was asked if Chelsea needed and wanted Kounde still.

Tuchel responded: "I think every transfer period you need to evaluate again. You cannot say what we wanted in the summer, we do in the winter. And what we want to do in winter, we want to do the next summer. It is not like this.

"Your opinion changes, players change, you have evolvement in the group, you have an atmosphere that you build, you see who is absolutely reliable and these connections build up and create something special hopefully in the group.

"So you cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this. If we see the same need, but clearly, Trevoh is now here with us and he deserves to be here with us. It had nothing to do with if we can sign another central defender or not. But he stepped up.

"The responsibility was even more on his shoulders and he can handle it so far in a very impressive way. This is the situation and it has an effect on our next decisions in the next transfer period. It is always like this."

