Skip to main content

‘Under the Radar’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Player Would Be a Great Signing for Chelsea

A former Premier League forward believes that Nathan Ake is a great defender and would do a good job at Chelsea.

With Chelsea on the hunt for at least two centre-backs this summer, a lot of names have been linked with the Blues.

Kalidou Koulibaly looks close to completion but one name who was also close to a move to Stamford Bridge was former Chelsea player Nathan Ake.

Nathan Ake

Manchester City were willing to sell the centre-back this summer and Todd Boehly & Co have been in talks with the Citizens for a few weeks now.

However, Manchester Evening News have claimed that both sides failed to reach an agreement over the transfer. Still, one pundit thinks the Blues would've signed a great player in Ake.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked if Ake would suit Chelsea's team, former West Ham player Frank McAvennie told Football Insider that he would.

“I think so.

Nathan Ake

They’re chopping and changing at Chelsea. I think he’s a decent player, he’s in the Netherlands squad. I think he does alright.

He goes under the radar, he’s not your [Virgil] van Dijk and he’s not your [Harry] Maguire who’s playing terribly and everyone jumps on him. But he’s in between, he goes under the radar.

But he‘s an international now and sometimes that’s the best place to do it. I think he’s a decent defender."

Read More Chelsea News

Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

‘In Terms of the Trauma’ - Medical Expect on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Injury

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 minutes ago
imago1013139478h
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022: Northern Ireland v England| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Zak Sturge
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Seal Deal For Youth Defender Zak Sturge From Brighton

By Stephen Smith11 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly's Transfer To Chelsea; Medical Completed And Contract Signed

By Stephen Smith12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen Smith12 hours ago
Reece James Mason Mount
News

‘It’s an Easy Fix’ - Pundit on Reece James and Mason Mount Contract Renewals

By Callum Baker-EllisJul 14, 2022