‘Under the Radar’ - Pundit Thinks Manchester City Player Would Be a Great Signing for Chelsea

A former Premier League forward believes that Nathan Ake is a great defender and would do a good job at Chelsea.

With Chelsea on the hunt for at least two centre-backs this summer, a lot of names have been linked with the Blues.

Kalidou Koulibaly looks close to completion but one name who was also close to a move to Stamford Bridge was former Chelsea player Nathan Ake.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City were willing to sell the centre-back this summer and Todd Boehly & Co have been in talks with the Citizens for a few weeks now.

However, Manchester Evening News have claimed that both sides failed to reach an agreement over the transfer. Still, one pundit thinks the Blues would've signed a great player in Ake.

When asked if Ake would suit Chelsea's team, former West Ham player Frank McAvennie told Football Insider that he would.

“I think so.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

“They’re chopping and changing at Chelsea. I think he’s a decent player, he’s in the Netherlands squad. I think he does alright.

“He goes under the radar, he’s not your [Virgil] van Dijk and he’s not your [Harry] Maguire who’s playing terribly and everyone jumps on him. But he’s in between, he goes under the radar.

“But he‘s an international now and sometimes that’s the best place to do it. I think he’s a decent defender."

