Varane offers update on Real Madrid future as Chelsea 'ahead in the race'

Raphael Varane offers update on Real Madrid future with Chelsea 'ahead the race' to sign €70 million-rated  defender

Raphael Varane has offered an update on his future at Real Madrid with Chelsea showing keen interest in the Frenchman.

The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer in 2022, and he is yet to agree a new deal at the Bernabeu. 

Varane is reportedly expected to leave according to reports in Spain to take on a new challenge. His future is up 'in the air'. 

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interest in Varane, who is valued at a fee of in the region of €70 million.

But as per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, although Manchester United and PSG are 'very interested', Chelsea are 'ahead in the race' for the French centre-back. 

Thomas Tuchel has put in a 'request' for the 28-year-old and Chelsea are 'willing to pay' the asking price to bring Varane to west London.

Varane faces Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals and refused to be drawn on his future.

"I am focused on the end of the season," said Varane. "If I have a message to the fans it’s that my commitment is 100 per cent with the team and I’ll give it my best.

"We have a quite exciting end to the season, beautiful challenges that motivate us a lot. And I’m focused on giving it my best on the field."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez told Real players that if they didn't want to be at the club then they should leave.

"[Varane?] If players don’t want to stay at Madrid they can leave."

