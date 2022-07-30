‘Very Good Players’ - Joan Laporta on Barcelona’s Interest in Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso

Barcelona's President has responded to claims that they are trying to sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

So far this summer, Chelsea have lost crucial centre-back pairing Antonio Rudiger, who joined Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen, who joined Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel wanted three new defenders to replace his depleted backline, however, Todd Boehly has only brought in Kalidou Koulibaly so far.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a number of central defenders but nothing is advanced as of yet.

To make matters worse for Tuchel, two of his senior players, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso both want to leave Stamford Bridge this window.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Spanish duo want to return back to their home country and play under Xavi at Barcelona.

However, due to the clubs' relationship at the moment, some people are reporting that the deals are a lot harder to complete than previously thought.

In a recent interview with CBS Sport, Joan Laporta was asked whether he still hopes to sign Azpilicueta and Alonso from Chelsea this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"They are under contract at Chelsea and we respect this as well as the new owner. I don't want to talk about players who belong to other teams.

"I respect Cesar and Marcos as footballers. They are very, very good players. They show their quality and talent at Chelsea.

"But I don't want to talk about them as a matter of respect for Chelsea."

