‘Very Worthwhile Signing’ - Pundit Praises Chelsea Signing Kalidou Koulibaly

One pundit has given his opinion on Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly this summer transfer window.

After a lot of speculation, Thomas Tuchel's side have finally signed a centre-back this summer.

There were rumours that Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake or Jules Kounde was going to be the first signing but Todd Boehly decided to sign Napoli's Koulibaly.

The 31-year-old will cost the Blues £33.7million and he will come in as one of the highest earners at the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan was asked if Koulibaly was a good replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

“I think so.

“You need a player like that. Somebody with that physical presence, that experience, someone that can command a defence – and someone who has that fear factor to play against.

Kalidou Koulibaly

“It’s a very worthwhile signing – this Koulibaly deal has been rumbling on for a fair few years now.

“They’re finally getting their man. Rudiger will be a massive void to fill, but they’re filling it with another experienced, quality, and solid defender.

“He’s someone they can trust, and I think it’s a great signing for Chelsea.

That’ll appease the fans to know they’ve got someone with that amount of quality ready to step into Rudiger’s shoes.”

