Watch: Bakayoko Arrives in Milan Ahead of Loan Move & Medical

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has arrived in Milan ahead of a loan move to AC Milan.

The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko has been pictured arriving at the airpot in Milan and showing up for his medical ahead of the move.

Bakayoko is set to depart the club and return to AC Milan on a two-year loan deal in the coming days, with the Italians holding a 'right of redemption' of €15 million if they wish to make the move permanent.

Bakayoko will renew his contract with Chelsea until 2024, allowing the club to receive a fee for the player rather than letting him leave on a free transfer following the loan spell.

The midfielder spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the Italian club, where he was impressive, making 42 appearances and scoring a goal. Milan had an option to buy in that loan deal, however decided against purchasing Bakayoko at the end of the spell.

Last season saw the midfielder play for Serie A rivals Napoli, and the season before he was at his former club AS Monaco on loan.

The 27-year-old has been pictured showing up for his AC Milan medical on Sunday morning.

Bakayoko's departure will free up space on the wage bill for Chelsea as well as a place in the squad if the Blues wish to sign a new midfielder.

Atletico Madrid's Spanish playmaker Saul Niguez has been heavily linked with a move to London and this could happen in a loan move before the end of the window.

