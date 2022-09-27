WATCH: Chelsea Target Benjamin Sesko Scores Van Basten Esque Volley

Benjamin Sesko is going to be a special player, and that has never been more clear than after the beautiful goal he scored tonight. The Slovenian was on target with one of the most impressive finishes in recent years, and people are starting to take notice of his quality.

Chelsea have an interest in the Slovenian, who will play for RB Leipzig next season after agreeing to leave his current club RB Salzburg. Todd Boehly met with Christoph Freund, but in the end Sesko decided it was best for his future to sign for Leipzig.

The goal was a masterpiece, which you can see below.

WATCH:

Benjamin Sesko is sure to be one of the most highly rated players in the world in the coming years, and his stock has risen exponentially during the last two games.

Sesko scored against Norway last time out against Erling Haaland, and tonight delivered a volley Marco Van Basten would be proud of.

RB Leipzig have a player on their hands, but how long they can keep him is the big question.

Chelsea have interest in Benjamin Sesko. IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Sesko will join the German club in May when his season with Salzburg lasts, but every club in Europe will be breathing down their necks during his first season at the club.

Chelsea will be there and will certainly try for the player they already had meetings for during the summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories