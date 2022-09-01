Watch: Denis Zakaria Arrives in Turin for His Chelsea Medical

In the past few hours, Chelsea have contacted Italian side Juventus about their midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss International only joined Juve in January, however, the transfer has not worked out as planned.

Due to this, the Italian side are willing to let him leave on loan, something Chelsea decided to act on.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

The reliable David Ornstein reported that a deal has all but been agreed upon and that Zakaria would become a Chelsea player.

Todd Boehly has agreed a one-year loan deal with the option to buy him next summer.

In a video by Italian journalist, Romeo Agresti, Zakaria is seen entering a building to complete his Chelsea medical.

Due to the window ending in a couple of hours, the Swiss international was unable to fly over to the UK to complete it.

Instead, Chelsea will have sent over their representatives to make sure everything goes ok and the paperwork is all in order.

Hopefully everything goes to plan and by the time the 11pm deadline comes, Zakaria will be wearing the blue of Chelsea.

Read More Chelsea Stories