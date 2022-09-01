Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang Arrives in London to Complete Chelsea Move

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea and Barcelona had finally reached an agreement over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are reportedly paying £12million for his services with Maros Alonso also joining Barca as a part of the deal.

Personal terms were never an issue for Chelsea so as soon as that fee was agreed, Auba travelled to London to finalise the deal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A few minutes ago, Aubameyang was spotted by Sky Sports, via Football Daily, getting out of a vehicle in London.

The reporter asked him if he was ready for this new challenge to which he responded by saying; "for sure.

He then said he was it was great to be back in the Premier League and that "it's nice" to be linking up with Thomas Tuchel again.

The Gabonese international was apparently on his way to complete his medical and sign the paperwork before being intercepted by the Sky Sports journalist.

This is a great deal for Chelsea and Tuchel who are currently lacking a focal point up front.

Hopefully everything goes to plan in these medicals so we can see Auba in a Chelsea shirt this weekend.

