Watch: Romelu Lukaku Arrives at Airport Ahead of £97.5M Return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has departed Milan after arriving at the airport ahead of his return to Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old completed his medical in Milan earlier on Monday at the Columbus Clinic.

Lukaku was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt as he left the medical centre and he is now on his way to London to finalise a transfer.

Journalist Egle Patane captured the moment Lukaku arrived at the airport to make his way to London ahead of his £97.5 million transfer to Chelsea.

He will be announced as late as Tuesday according to reports, with the forward expected not to be involved in Wednesday night's Super Cup clash against Villarreal.

Lukaku left a message for Inter fans at the airport, telling journalists: "A greeting to the fans of the Inter who wanted me to stay? I'll send a message in a few days."

The 28-year-old will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014.

Chelsea finally have their man and he's on his way for the last leg of the journey before making his move official.

