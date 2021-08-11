Watch: Romelu Lukaku Arrives in London Ahead of £97.5M Return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has landed in London ahead of his big money return to Chelsea this summer.

The 28-year-old completed his medical in Milan earlier on Monday at the Columbus Clinic.

Ahead of his £97.5 million move to Chelsea, it was reported that Lukaku would fly to England on Wednesday.

The Belgian has now landed and is on his way to sign his Chelsea contract.

The 28-year-old completed his medical in Milan on Monday ahead of the move.

Unfortunately, Lukaku will not be part of the Chelsea squad in the UEFA Super Cup Final on Wednesday night but is set to sign for the Blues ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel has finally added a striker to his squad as the Blues attempt to mount a title challenge in the 2021/22 season as well as compete to retain the Champions League trophy.

The Belgian international will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014.

More Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Coverage

- Why Inter Milan changed stance over Romelu Lukaku sale to Chelsea

- Romelu Lukaku 'excited' for Chelsea return after leaving seven years ago

- 'He's coming home' - Didier Drogba 'confirms' Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea

- Lukaku is pictured leaving his medical in Milan on Monday ahead of Chelsea switch

- Lukaku seen holding Chelsea shirt after completing first part of Blues medical

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube