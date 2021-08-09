Watch: Romelu Lukaku Leaves Milan Clinic After Completing Chelsea Medical

Romelu Lukaku has been pictured leaving the Columbus Medical Clinic in Milan after completing the first part of his Chelsea medical.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of a return to the club he left in 2014 after Chelsea and Inter Milan agreed a fee of £97.5 million for the striker, which will be a club-record deal for the Blues.

It was reported he was undergoing his first medical examinations in Milan after they were originally planned to be in Belgium.

Now there a video has emerged of Lukaku leaving the clinic on Monday afternoon.

He was also pictured holding a Chelsea shirt in the car that he was spotted leaving in.

Lukaku will now fly to London either on Monday night or on Tuesday morning to complete his switch to Chelsea, as per the Athletic.

Chelsea could include him in their UEFA Super Cup squad to face Villarreal on Wednesday night in Belfast but must register the 28-year-old in their 26-man squad by 11pm (UK) on Tuesday night.

It is now a race against the clock after the club had hoped to include him in the squad but delays on the Inter side have slowed the deal being finalised.

