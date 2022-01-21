Skip to main content
Wayne Rooney Confirms Derby Accept Dylan Williams Bid as Chelsea 'in Talks' for Left Back

Derby manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that his side have accepted a bid for Dylan Williams amid reports that Chelsea are in talks for the left-back.

The 18-year-old could make his move to Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window in January.

Several reports have linked the youngster with a move to Chelsea and Rooney has now confirmed a bid has been accepted.

imago1008585538h

As per Alan Nixon, Chelsea are 'in talks' with Williams at Deby whilst Nizaar Kinsella stated that the deal would be to 'fix a problem at left wing-back in the academy teams'.

And now, head coach Rooney has revealed that Williams is set to leave after he accepted a bid from an unnamed Premier League club.

Speaking to the clubs official media channel, Rooney said: "I've spoken with the administrators, who are working very hard to get everything sorted.

Read More

imago1008594371h

"I've been assured that no one will leave without my say-so. "

We've agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams - I couldn't stand in the way of his opportunity."

This comes as Juan Castillo was granted a move to League One Charlton Athletic.

Williams appears to be signing to go into the academy sides rather than provide back-up for Marcos Alonso in the Chelsea first team.

Ben Chilwell's absence means that the Blues are still in the market for a left wing-back and could look to secure a deal before the end of the window.

