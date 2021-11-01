'We Are Confident We Can Bring More Trophies' - Chilwell On Chelsea's Ambitions

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has revealed that Thomas Tuchel's Blues are confident they can continue to provide trophies at the top level.

After beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in May 2021 to win the Champions League, many have pipped the Blues as favourites for this season's Premier League title.

As it stands, Thomas Tuchel's boys are currently three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell sent a warning out to Chelsea's rivals that they are confident they can bring more trophies.

“You look at the quality we’ve got in the league across numerous teams, a lot of teams have strengthened in different areas," Chilwell told the press.

"You look at the games being played every week, the quality is improving every season. All we can do is focus on ourselves.

"We are confident with the group we have got here, if we work hard everyday and stay hungry to improve and have success at this football club, we are confident we can bring more trophies at this club.”

One of Chelsea's main threats is their wealth of different goalscorers already this season, which Chilwell attributes to the manager.

“I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team," he continued.

"The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together. He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too.

"That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team."

