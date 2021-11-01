Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'We Are Confident We Can Bring More Trophies' - Chilwell On Chelsea's Ambitions

    Author:

    Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has revealed that Thomas Tuchel's Blues are confident they can continue to provide trophies at the top level.

    After beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in May 2021 to win the Champions League, many have pipped the Blues as favourites for this season's Premier League title.

    As it stands, Thomas Tuchel's boys are currently three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

    sipa_33572007

    Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell sent a warning out to Chelsea's rivals that they are confident they can bring more trophies.

    “You look at the quality we’ve got in the league across numerous teams, a lot of teams have strengthened in different areas," Chilwell told the press.

    "You look at the games being played every week, the quality is improving every season. All we can do is focus on ourselves.

    "We are confident with the group we have got here, if we work hard everyday and stay hungry to improve and have success at this football club, we are confident we can bring more trophies at this club.”

    Read More

    sipa_35707093

    One of Chelsea's main threats is their wealth of different goalscorers already this season, which Chilwell attributes to the manager.

    I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team," he continued.

    "The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together. He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too.

    "That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35774695
    Transfer News

    'We Are Confident We Can Bring More Trophies' - Chilwell On Chelsea's Ambitions

    36 seconds ago
    sipa_35707115
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Demand Ahead of Malmo Clash

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35836302
    News

    'We Have Brilliant Players' - Ben Chilwell Sends Message To Chelsea Rivals

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35834986
    News

    'We Didn't Let Him Leave' - Thomas Tuchel On Callum Hudson-Odoi's Failed Summer Move

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35774695
    News

    Ben Chilwell Reveals He Was 'Disappointed' Not To Score Against Newcastle

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35170565
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Billy Gilmour's Form at Norwich City

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35694736
    News

    'I Want To Be Better Every Day' - Tuchel On Motivation Following PSG Dismissal

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707158
    News

    'We Are Really Enjoying Ourselves' - Ben Chilwell on Playing Further Forward for Chelsea

    2 hours ago