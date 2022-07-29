‘We Had an Agreement’ - Monchi Reveals Why Barcelona Signed Jules Kounde Over Chelsea

Sevilla's Sporting Director, Monchi, has revealed why Jules Kounde joined Barcelona over Chelsea.

Chelsea have been looking for a young world-class centre-back to bring in for a few seasons now.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, it was detrimental that Todd Boehly made this transfer happen as soon as possible.

The main player linked with a move to Chelsea was Sevilla's Jules Kounde and this summer it looked like the Blues were going to complete the deal.

IMAGO / Jones

However, despite agreeing a fee with the Spanish side for the 23-year-old, the transfer fell through and Barcelona ended up signing him for a reported fee of €50million plus add-ons.

Now, Sevilla's Sporting Director, Monchi, has told Sevilla TV, via The Athletic, why they sold Kounde to Barca and not Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Last Thursday we had an agreement with Chelsea and the player. When everything was closed and there was a good offer, everything stopped. And that's where Barca appeared.

"The first time he contacted was last Monday, with Mateu [Alemany]. Barca made an effort and closed itself. Kounde was agreed to sell to Chelsea, there was an agreement with the player.

"At the club [Chelsea] they hesitated and said they wanted to wait. That wait was delayed and Barca appeared. It's true that Chelsea then wanted to come back, but Barca's offer, in the end, was better."

Read More Chelsea News