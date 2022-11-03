'We Want To Extend' - Jorginho's Agent On His Future

Though a key part of Chelsea's midfield in recent years, Jorginho's future is uncertain at the moment. His contract is set to expire following this season, leading to rumors of a departure to clubs such as Barcelona.

His agent Joao Santos spoke to Relevo on Wednesday following new reports about a potential transfer to Barcelona, detailing his client's desire to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

'I’ve never met with Barça director Mateu Alemany. We want to extend the contract with Chelsea, it’s our priority. We only had conversations about Jorginho with Chelsea — no other clubs.'

The Italian will be free to agree a pre-contract with sides outside of the Premier League in a few weeks, so Chelsea may look to accelerate discussions regarding his future to avoid the possibility of losing the midfielder for nothing.

Chelsea have already lost Andreas Christensen to the Spanish side on a free transfer last summer and may be keen to avoid losing another integral player to the same club for free.

Todd Boehly has already displayed a willingness to invest heavily when replacements are needed, though it may be difficult to find a player with a similar profile to the Italian midfielder.

