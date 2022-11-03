Skip to main content
'We Want To Extend' - Jorginho's Agent On His Future

IMAGO / Colorsport

'We Want To Extend' - Jorginho's Agent On His Future

Amidst reports of a potential transfer to Barcelona, Jorginho's agent has provided an update on his future.

Though a key part of Chelsea's midfield in recent years, Jorginho's future is uncertain at the moment. His contract is set to expire following this season, leading to rumors of a departure to clubs such as Barcelona. 

His agent Joao Santos spoke to Relevo on Wednesday following new reports about a potential transfer to Barcelona, detailing his client's desire to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. 

'I’ve never met with Barça director Mateu Alemany. We want to extend the contract with Chelsea, it’s our priority. We only had conversations about Jorginho with Chelsea — no other clubs.'

Jorginho
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Italian will be free to agree a pre-contract with sides outside of the Premier League in a few weeks, so Chelsea may look to accelerate discussions regarding his future to avoid the possibility of losing the midfielder for nothing.

Chelsea have already lost Andreas Christensen to the Spanish side on a free transfer last summer and may be keen to avoid losing another integral player to the same club for free. 

Jorginho

Todd Boehly has already displayed a willingness to invest heavily when replacements are needed, though it may be difficult to find a player with a similar profile to the Italian midfielder. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Denis Zakaria
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb | 5 Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan and Barcelona Chasing Jorginho

By Stephen Smith
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Serious Contenders For Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria Expected To Finish Season With Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea celebrating v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Get 2-1 Revenge Over Dinamo Zagreb

By Melissa Edwards
Jessie Fleming
News

Canada's Jessie Fleming Extends Contract With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Been Scouting Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

By Dylan McBennett