'We Will Work On It' - Malang Sarr's Agent On Future

Malang Sarr's loan to AS Monaco has not worked out as he would have envisioned and his agent recently spoke to the media to offer clarification on where the Frenchman's future may lie.

His agent, Federico Pastorello, first mentioned the disappointment at the lack of game time and the possibility for a departure in January, should the clubs agree.

'He's playing little at Monaco but they're happy with him, we'll see if they'll let him leave as soon as offers arrive, but clearly, there's a bit of disappointment on the part of the boy.'

IMAGO / PA Images

He finished by stating there is still plenty of time left in this season for things to change and that he will work on securing Sarr's future, whether that be at Stamford Bridge or elsewhere, on the side.

'He would have liked to find more space moving from Chelsea. There is a whole second part of the season, let's see. We will work on it.'

It remains to be seen if the young defender is in Graham Potter's plans but the club will be keen to continue his development.

