Wesley Fofana Becomes Frustrated With Leicester City After Pricing The Defender To High
Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana continues to push for a dream move to Thomas Tuchels Chelsea squad despite the club's effort to keep him at the club for another season.
According to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports, Fofana is becoming increasingly frustrated with Leicester with the feeling the club is pricing him too high for Chelsea to make a sensible bid.
Despite saying the French defender is not for sale, Leicester City has valued Fofana at more than £80 million which would make him the most expensive defender in football.
Chelsea has already made two previous bids for the 21-year-old both being in the region of £60 million with both bids being rejected.
Read More
Fofana looks for a new challenge with Champions League football being his next goal in mind to increase the chance of being selected for the French national team in time for the upcoming World Cup this winter.
The 21-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes in Leicester's 4-2 defeat against Arsenal on the weekend. After the game finished, Fofana was spotted clapping to the traveling away fans on his own which left people to believe that could have been his final goodbye.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest