Wesley Fofana Becomes Frustrated With Leicester City After Pricing The Defender To High

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana continues to push for a dream move to Thomas Tuchels Chelsea squad despite the club's effort to keep him at the club for another season. 

According to Lyall Thomas from Sky Sports, Fofana is becoming increasingly frustrated with Leicester with the feeling the club is pricing him too high for Chelsea to make a sensible bid.

Wesley Fofana

Despite saying the French defender is not for sale, Leicester City has valued Fofana at more than £80 million which would make him the most expensive defender in football.  

Chelsea has already made two previous bids for the 21-year-old both being in the region of £60 million with both bids being rejected. 

Fofana looks for a new challenge with Champions League football being his next goal in mind to increase the chance of being selected for the French national team in time for the upcoming World Cup this winter. 

Wesley Fofana

The 21-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes in Leicester's 4-2 defeat against Arsenal on the weekend. After the game finished, Fofana was spotted clapping to the traveling away fans on his own which left people to believe that could have been his final goodbye. 

