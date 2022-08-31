Wesley Fofana: French Defender's First Words As A Chelsea Player

Prior to the move's completion, Fofana went on record to say that Chelsea was his dream move, as he skipped first team training sessions with Leicester in order to force a move to South West London.

Talking to Chelsea TV, Fofana has admitted the last 48 hours have been quite overwhelming, but he is looking forward to getting started with the club.

"The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club."

Fofana becomes Chelsea's seventh signing this window, with the 21-year old penning a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The central defender went on to emphasise his desire to help bring as much success as possible to SW6 in the years to come and that he will give his all for the Blues.

"I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.

"I love this club, it's my dream. On the pitch, I will give everything for the club, for the fans."

Fofana becomes the next name in a long line of French players that have played for Chelsea, including N'Golo Kante, Nicolas Anelka, Florent Malouda and Olivier Giroud, and the youngster hopes he can follow in the footsteps of some other big French names that have played at Stamford Bridge.

Kante and Giroud lifting the FA Cup in 2018 IMAGO / PA Images

"I hope to be like the legends, Marcel Desailly and Claude Makelele. I hope in maybe 20 years I will have my own banner!"

Having trained with the team already this morning, Fofana will hope to be included from the start at the weekend when Chelsea host West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

