November 18, 2021
Wesley Fofana Makes Chelsea Hint After Revealing 'Dream' Transfer Destinations

Author:

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has admitted Chelsea would be a 'dream' transfer amid speculation over his future.

The 20-year-old, who is currently out injured until the end of the year, is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been claimed to be expressing interested in the Frenchman. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have been reported to be in discussions with the representatives of Fofana over a possible transfer.

imago1004303459h

Fofana has been speaking out in recent days over his long-term future and made an admission over who his next club could be.

Read More

In a Twitter Spaces with Actu Foot, Fofana was asked which clubs would be classed as a 'dream' destination. 

He replied“A club that makes me dream? There’s Marseille, Real Madrid, Barca. In the Premier League, there are Chelsea, United, City… But you have to work to make your dreams come true. Through work, you can achieve anything."

Chelsea face Leicester in the Premier League this weekend. They will be without Fofana, but boss Brendan Rodgers was asked to comment on the speculation and if he was aware about any reported contact.

He responded to the media in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: "No, not at all."

imago1002274806h
