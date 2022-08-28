Skip to main content

Wesley Fofana Set To Have His Chelsea Medicals In The Coming Hours

Chelsea and Leicester City have finally agreed upon a fee for 21-year-old Wesley Fofana after the Blues had three previous bids declined by the Foxes. 

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Wesely Fofana is set to join Chelsea after agreeing on a reported fee of £75 million with a six-year contract keeping the Frenchmen at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

Wesley Fofana

According to the Italian journalist, Fofana is set to complete his Chelsea medical today and sign the last few contracts that are needed to be filled in. 

Fofana has been pushing for his move to Stamford Bridge since Chelsea started to show real interest as the Frenchmen desires to play Champions League football.

This caused Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to drop Fofana out of the Foxes' first-team squad as he believed the 21-year-old wasn't in the right mindset causing the player to sit from the stands and train with the reserves. 

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea has been looking to sign another defender since the start of the summer transfer window after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club. 

Since then the Blues managed to bring in Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen Tuchels back three.

Bringing in Fofana would be Chelsea's seventh signing this season in the new Todd Boehly era bringing the club's spending to over £200 million. 

