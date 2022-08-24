Skip to main content

Wesley Fofana Training With Leicester City's Under-21s Amid Chelsea Rumours

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wesley Fofana has been forced to train with Leicester's Under-21s after skipping a first-team training session as he looks to force through a move to Chelsea.

Fofana has been pushing for a move to the Blues for some time now and the saga is likely to drag on a little longer, with the Foxes rejecting a third bid from Chelsea yesterday.

After Leicester's penalty shootout win over Stockport County last night, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said he hasn't had any conversations with Fofana since the third bid for the player came in.

"I haven't spoken to him, no. The Director of Football spoke to me earlier. But this situation doesn't breed the stability any team needs, so the players need credit for getting on with things."

The Northern-Irishman also confirmed that the French defender is training with the club's U21 side after he skipped a training session with the senior team, admitting the player wants a move.

Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers

Fofana is keen to leave Leicester

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He didn’t turn up for training one day. That was last week, hence the reason for the weekend and not being involved. He’s training with the Under-21s so he can get his  fitness back and keep working."

"Wesley clearly wants to go and it is about the two clubs finding an agreement," said Rodgers.

"I think once that happens, everything will be resolved."

Wesley Fofana

Fofana sat out Leicester's loss to Southampton on Saturday

Whether Fofana is reintegrated back into the first team this weekend remains to be seen, as Leicester travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this Saturday.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Match Coverage

Third-Round Carabao Cup Draw | Where To Watch And What Is Chelsea's Number?

By Melissa Edwards
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

'He's Ours At The Moment' - Frank Lampard On Anthony Gordon Situation

By Luka Foley
wilfried zaha
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace ‘Unlikely’ to Let Wilfried Zaha Join Chelsea This Summer

By Charlie Webb
Trevoh Chalobah
News

Trevoh Chalobah Tipped to Start Against Leicester City

By Charlie Webb
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Close' to Joining Bayer Leverkusen

By Charlie Webb
Edouard Mendy
News

Pundit On Edouard Mendy's Mistakes Against Leeds United

By Charlie Webb
Wesley Fofana and Brendan Rodgers
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Third Wesley Fofana Bid Not 'Too Low'

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher v Leeds
Transfer News

Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal

By Kieran Neller