Wesley Fofana Training With Leicester City's Under-21s Amid Chelsea Rumours

Wesley Fofana has been forced to train with Leicester's Under-21s after skipping a first-team training session as he looks to force through a move to Chelsea.

Fofana has been pushing for a move to the Blues for some time now and the saga is likely to drag on a little longer, with the Foxes rejecting a third bid from Chelsea yesterday.

After Leicester's penalty shootout win over Stockport County last night, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said he hasn't had any conversations with Fofana since the third bid for the player came in.

"I haven't spoken to him, no. The Director of Football spoke to me earlier. But this situation doesn't breed the stability any team needs, so the players need credit for getting on with things."

The Northern-Irishman also confirmed that the French defender is training with the club's U21 side after he skipped a training session with the senior team, admitting the player wants a move.

Fofana is keen to leave Leicester IMAGO / Action Plus

"He didn’t turn up for training one day. That was last week, hence the reason for the weekend and not being involved. He’s training with the Under-21s so he can get his fitness back and keep working."

"Wesley clearly wants to go and it is about the two clubs finding an agreement," said Rodgers.

"I think once that happens, everything will be resolved."

Fofana sat out Leicester's loss to Southampton on Saturday IMAGO / Sportimage

Whether Fofana is reintegrated back into the first team this weekend remains to be seen, as Leicester travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this Saturday.

