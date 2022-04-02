David Moyes has told Chelsea that Declan Rice will cost over £150 million this summer if they want to prize him away from West Ham.

The 23-year-old is wanted by Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, however as it stands, Thomas Tuchel's side are unable to complete any transfer business due to their operating licence following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are expected to be taken over by the end of April, meaning the licence will be lifted and they will be able to conduct business as usual, including buying and selling of players.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Rice has been a long-term target of the Blues, an admirer of Tuchel, and was available for £100 million last summer.

No club took up West Ham on their valuation of the England international. Now they are paying the price this year. Moyes has now confirmed Rice's price has increased after his 'cheap' price expired.

What David Moyes said

As quoted by the Telegraph, the West Boss admitted: “The first thing to say is that he is not for sale. If you are interested, well, it will be north of that (£150 million) because £100 million was cheap last summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“£150 million just now would be the minimum, but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it.”

He added: “I look at what Tottenham did with Harry Kane. They said: ‘No, there is a price and if someone wants to pay the price, then we would probably do it. If they don’t, then he is not going anywhere’. That is it, they have kept him.”

“The football clubs are the people in charge of them, they have got the contracts. There will be times when players have got the power but at the moment we have got Declan on the best part of a three and a half year contract. Just like Tottenham have got Harry Kane on a contract and they control what happens.”

