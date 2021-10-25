    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea Message Over Declan Rice Future

    Author:

    West Ham United manager David Moyes has sent a message to Chelsea over their transfer target and Hammers midfielder Declan Rice.

    The Blues were heavily linked with the 22-year-old in the summer and it has recently been reported that Thomas Tuchel's side are 'likely' to target the midfielder in the summer.

    However, speaking after West Ham's 1-0 victory against Tottenham, Moyes has sent a message to the clubs that are interested in Rice.

    When asked about Rice's performance after the match, Moyes said: "There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer). That bargain is now gone."

    It appears that the Irons will up their valuation of the Englishman, who played a key role for his national side in their Euro 2020 campaign and has started the season well with West Ham.

    Moyes wants to build a team around Rice in east London but the midfielder has refused new contract offers this year, with his current deal expiring in 2024.

    sipa_35727620

    Chelsea could still move for the midfielder but would have to offer serious money to temp West Ham into selling, whilst it is believed that Rice would favour a move back to Stamford Bridge.

    With reports stating that this season will likely be his last at West Ham, Chelsea could be his next destination if the Blues look to sign a midfielder next summer.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35619168
    Transfer News

    West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea Message Over Declan Rice Future

    38 seconds ago
    pjimage (54)
    News

    N'Golo Kante Declared Fit for Chelsea to Face Southampton & Newcastle United

    26 minutes ago
    sipa_35605558 (1)
    News

    Report: Trevoh Chalobah Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Contract

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35619168
    Transfer News

    Chelsea Suffer Declan Rice Blow as West Ham Increase Asking Price

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35396850
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Wouldn't Close The Door on Eden Hazard Return

    15 hours ago
    pjimage (55)
    News

    'Score Goals & Make Assists' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Chelsea Aims

    16 hours ago
    sipa_35706419
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Chelsea's Goalscoring Versatility Softens Romelu Lukaku Blow

    16 hours ago
    sipa_35705282
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

    17 hours ago