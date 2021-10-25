West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea Message Over Declan Rice Future

West Ham United manager David Moyes has sent a message to Chelsea over their transfer target and Hammers midfielder Declan Rice.

The Blues were heavily linked with the 22-year-old in the summer and it has recently been reported that Thomas Tuchel's side are 'likely' to target the midfielder in the summer.

However, speaking after West Ham's 1-0 victory against Tottenham, Moyes has sent a message to the clubs that are interested in Rice.

When asked about Rice's performance after the match, Moyes said: "There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer). That bargain is now gone."

It appears that the Irons will up their valuation of the Englishman, who played a key role for his national side in their Euro 2020 campaign and has started the season well with West Ham.

Moyes wants to build a team around Rice in east London but the midfielder has refused new contract offers this year, with his current deal expiring in 2024.

Chelsea could still move for the midfielder but would have to offer serious money to temp West Ham into selling, whilst it is believed that Rice would favour a move back to Stamford Bridge.

With reports stating that this season will likely be his last at West Ham, Chelsea could be his next destination if the Blues look to sign a midfielder next summer.

