Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: West Ham Braced for Summer Bids for Chelsea Target Declan Rice Amid £100M Valuation

West Ham are bracing themselves for summer bids for Declan Rice, according to reports.

The England international is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United and all three clubs could make their move this summer. 

Rice, 23, has already turned down two contract extension offers with his current deal set to expire in June 2024, however West Ham do have the option to extend by a further year.

imago1009321149h (1)

He wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League, and after West Ham's lack of backing in the January transfer market, David Moyes' side are ready for clubs to try to land their star man this summer.

As per the Telegraph, West Ham 'face a battle' to keep Rice this summer due to their transfer activity and are now 'braced for summer bids'.

Read More

They value him in excess of £100 million but due to his contract rejections, it is 'likely to force the club to consider big bids that fall short of that mark'. 

Click here to read why Chelsea could have an edge over Manchester United in the transfer race for Declan Rice.

imago1009317025h

West Ham won't be able to meet the terms which are being offered by the top sides, and it is now a matter of time before an official move and bid is made for Rice.

The report finishes on that clubs are now 'ready to test the resolve of the owners' if they now miss out on the top four and silverware.

If Rice leaves the London Stadium this summer, Chelsea have to ensure it is them who wins the race. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Braced for Summer Bids for Chelsea Target Declan Rice Amid £100M Valuation

58 seconds ago
imago0032283025h (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

30 minutes ago
imago1009024810h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago0037720184h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready to Allow Ross Barkley & Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Leave This Summer

3 hours ago
imago0031524372h
News

Revealed: Three Things Antonio Conte Taught Andreas Christensen During His Chelsea Spell

12 hours ago
imago1008604057h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Push for Signing of Sevilla's Jules Kounde

13 hours ago
imago1009381432h
Transfer News

AS Roma Director Offers Tammy Abraham Update as Chelsea Buy-Back Clause Confirmed

13 hours ago
imago1008934180h (1)
News

Chelsea Confirm Players and Staff Return To Training After Winter Break

14 hours ago