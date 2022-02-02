Report: West Ham Braced for Summer Bids for Chelsea Target Declan Rice Amid £100M Valuation

West Ham are bracing themselves for summer bids for Declan Rice, according to reports.

The England international is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United and all three clubs could make their move this summer.

Rice, 23, has already turned down two contract extension offers with his current deal set to expire in June 2024, however West Ham do have the option to extend by a further year.

He wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League, and after West Ham's lack of backing in the January transfer market, David Moyes' side are ready for clubs to try to land their star man this summer.

As per the Telegraph, West Ham 'face a battle' to keep Rice this summer due to their transfer activity and are now 'braced for summer bids'.

They value him in excess of £100 million but due to his contract rejections, it is 'likely to force the club to consider big bids that fall short of that mark'.

West Ham won't be able to meet the terms which are being offered by the top sides, and it is now a matter of time before an official move and bid is made for Rice.

The report finishes on that clubs are now 'ready to test the resolve of the owners' if they now miss out on the top four and silverware.

If Rice leaves the London Stadium this summer, Chelsea have to ensure it is them who wins the race.

