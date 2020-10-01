West Ham are confident on signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on loan for the 2020/21 season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from west London on loan and several clubs have shown interest in Loftus-Cheek.

Southampton and Aston Villa have also shown interest in the midfielder, however Villa's interest is now over after they landed Ross Barkley on Wednesday.

But as per the Daily Star, David Moyes' West Ham are confident that they can secure a deal to sign the England international on loan for the rest of the season.

Loftus-Cheek played 61 minutes in the Blues' opening day win against Brighton, but hasn't featured in Lampard's matchday squad for the four games since.

Lampard has confirmed that Loftus-Cheek could head out on loan should it be right for all parties as he looks to find game-time ahead of the European Championships next summer.

"I’m very open with Ruben," said Lampard. "We’ve had a couple of conversations in the last week. He’s fit as a fiddle so he can play week in, week out. He needs to play. He’s done a lot of work now. He would have been playing earlier if it wasn’t for lockdown and restart. There’s a possibility that Ruben may go out to play games because that would be great for him.

"We hold him in very high regard. I certainly do and that could be a good option for him. If that’s not the right option he’ll be competitive in this squad as well. I’m relaxed about it but I want to find the best path for Ruben and I want to find the best path for us."

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Declan Rice and could look to use Loftus-Cheek as leverage in a deal, but the Hammers remain firm that Rice isn't for sale this summer.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube