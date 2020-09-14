West Ham are considering making a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri as they look to bolster their defence.

Emerson will be allowed to leave this summer following the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, after Frank Lampard looked to acquire a long-term signing at left-back.

Chilwell is currently recovering from a heel injury that he suffered towards the end of last season and will miss the Blues' opening game against Brighton on Monday down on the south coast.

It will likely see Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso start at left-back against the Seagulls as Emerson receives more interest.

As per the Athletic, West Ham are looking to add to their full-backs and have put the Italian on their shortlist among other targets.

Inter Milan have also showed interest in the 26-year-old this summer, with Antonio Conte keen to reunite with the defender.

With Chelsea targeting West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, the Blues could look to include Emerson as part of a deal to lure the Hammers into allowing Rice to make the switch across London this summer.

