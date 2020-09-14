SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

West Ham shortlist Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri among left-back targets

Matt Debono

West Ham are considering making a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri as they look to bolster their defence. 

Emerson will be allowed to leave this summer following the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, after Frank Lampard looked to acquire a long-term signing at left-back.

Chilwell is currently recovering from a heel injury that he suffered towards the end of last season and will miss the Blues' opening game against Brighton on Monday down on the south coast. 

EgXEXxpUwAUdXph

It will likely see Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso start at left-back against the Seagulls as Emerson receives more interest. 

As per the Athletic, West Ham are looking to add to their full-backs and have put the Italian on their shortlist among other targets. 

Inter Milan have also showed interest in the 26-year-old this summer, with Antonio Conte keen to reunite with the defender. 

With Chelsea targeting West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, the Blues could look to include Emerson as part of a deal to lure the Hammers into allowing Rice to make the switch across London this summer. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bayer Leverkusen chief makes claim about Kai Havertz' transfer to Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has revealed why he believes the coronavirus period helped Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on Monday night in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Ben Davies

Declan Rice latest: West Ham insist midfielder isn't for sale amid Chelsea interest

West Ham insist Declan Rice will not leave the club under any circumstances in this transfer window amid interest from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Brighton vs Chelsea ft. WeAreBrighton

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday evening to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

FIFA 21 Ratings: Christian Pulisic and 17 Chelsea players see ratings revealed

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, EA Sports have released more of the Chelsea player ratings.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and he will now fly to London for a medical.

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season at the Amex Stadium on Monday night.

Matt Debono

Graham Potter tips Chelsea to 'want to compete' for 2020/21 Premier League title

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter thinks Chelsea will want to compete for the Premier League title this season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea submit fresh bid for Edouard Mendy after goalkeeper holds talks with Rennes

Chelsea have submitted a fresh bid to French club Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

Chelsea reject Inter Milan's swap deal bid for N'Golo Kante

Chelsea have rejected a bid from Inter Milan for midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer, which included Marcelo Brozovic.

Matt Debono