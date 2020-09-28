SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
West Ham 'absolutely' expect Declan Rice to stay at club amid transfer interest from Chelsea

Matt Debono

West Ham expect Chelsea target Declan Rice to stay at the club and insist he is happy in east London. 

Frank Lampard is an avid admirer of the 21-year-old midfielder, but the Hammers believe Rice won't leave the club during this transfer window. 

Chelsea have been strongly linked with the England international, who was let go by the Blues at the age of 14, but no bid has yet been made. 

Rice wore the captain's armband during West Ham's 4-0 win against Wolves on Sunday, and West Ham assistant boss Alan Irvine stated post-match that the club remain adamant that Rice will not be sold. 

"Oh absolutely," Irvine said when asked if he expected Rice to stay. "Declan is extremely happy at the club, he’s obviously been captain today in Mark’s absence.

"And you see the way the lad’s playing that he’s certainly not someone who has other things on his mind. He trains brilliantly every day."

Chelsea have already landed seven summer signings and the Blues are thought to be eyeing up Rice as a potential eighth ahead of the October 5 deadline.

