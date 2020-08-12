Absolute Chelsea
Declan Rice to Chelsea: West Ham dismiss reports that Blues have made £50M bid for midfielder

Matt Debono

West Ham have dismissed reports that Chelsea have made a £50 million bid for midfielder Declan Rice this summer. 

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to west London after he spent his youth days at the club before being released when he was 14.

But West Ham remain adamant that Rice isn't for sale and have denied suggestions that Chelsea have made a £50 million bid.

Rice is one of Frank Lampard's top targets this summer as he looks to improve on his defence after the Blues conceded 79 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign. 

He is contracted at West Ham until the end of the 2023/24 season with the Hammers having the option to extend it by a further year. 

"I’m confident he will be here [next season] because he’s under contract," Moyes has said previously on Rice's future. "But like anything else, whatever club you’re at even the biggest clubs sometimes sell their best players because they get the right value.

"But my intention is not to sell Declan at all, my intention is to keep him. But we can’t stop other clubs making offers, but the truth is we’ve had no offers or nothing, nobody has come to us.

"We’ve no intention of letting him go. If it does come it will need to be the Bank of England money."

Chelsea have also been linked with a £20 million move for Manchester City defender John Stones this summer. 

