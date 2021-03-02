West Ham eye potential summer move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

West Ham are considering a move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer.

Abraham is set to be the subject on plenty of interest this summer with his future at Chelsea uncertain.

It has been recently suggested that the 23-year-old won't enter fresh contract talks with Chelsea due to the club pursuing Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland.

Abraham has two years left on his current deal in west London once the current campaign completes, and now several clubs including West Ham are monitoring his situation.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As per reliable West Ham insider EXWHUEmployee, Abraham is on the Hammers radar this summer.

As quotes by Hammers News, he said: "Tammy Abraham has emerged as a potential signing for the club in the summer.

"He has fallen out of favour at Chelsea who do not want to match his wages requests following recent contract discussions

"The club have voiced other concerns regarding the player too and some of these stem back from his days under Lampard. Whilst the number one forward target has yet to be identified Abraham could fit the bill.

Erling Haaland is a strong target for Chelsea this summer. (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"His friendship with captain Declan Rice is thought to be something else that could be a factor in any deal having known each other from their Chelsea youth team days.

"Abraham, 23, fits the criteria of forward that Moyes likes. Abraham is thought to be on a list of about five forwards who we will open talks with in the summer."

Southampton, Leicester City and Aston Villa have also been linked with the England international.

Abraham was left out of Chelsea's squad during their goalless draw against Manchester United due to 'team selection reasons', raising further questions over his future.

READ MORE: Chelsea make contract decision on Thiago Silva's future at the club

READ MORE: The latest on Ross Barkley's Chelsea and Aston Villa future

READ MORE: Fikayo Tomori's permanent switch from Chelsea to AC Milan 'taking form'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube