West Ham Have Bid For Blues Defender Emerson Palmieri

David Moyes looks to strengthen his side's defense this summer by targeting Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri and PSG youngster Thilo Kehrer.

West Ham has had a disappointing start to the season after losing the first two games to Manchester City and Nottingham Forrest without scoring, leaving them at the bottom of the table. 

Emerson Palmieri

According to Roshane Thomas from the Evening Standard, West Ham has made a bid of £13 million for Emerson.  

Now that the Blues have signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton and have Ben Chilwell returning back to full fitness, Chelsea will look to offload the Italian and get him off the books. 

Emerson was heavily linked to the Italian side Lazio to work with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. 

By trying to sign Emerson, West Ham hope to stay in the running for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja should the Blues look to let them out on loan. 

Conor Gallagher

The Hammers have already signed Nayef Aguerd from Rennes to strengthen their defense. The £28 million signing has been ruled out injured for the first 10 weeks of the season due to an ankle injury sustained in pre-season. 

Joining Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna also find themselves injured leaving West Ham with only one fit centre-back. 

