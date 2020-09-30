West Ham have set their stance on midfielder Declan Rice as Chelsea continue to show interest.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, however West Ham have remained firm in their position of Rice.

Frank Lampard has been a keen admirer of the versatile English international, who would improve Chelsea's problems defensively, being able to play both at centre-back and in the defensive midfield role.

As per Simon Stoney, West Ham have reiterated that Rice will not be leaving the Hammers before October 5 when the deadline shuts.

West Ham assistant coach Alan Irvine has also recently confirmed that Rice is happy at the club.

"Declan is extremely happy. He was captain today [vs Wolves], he is not somebody with other things on his mind."

