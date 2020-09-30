West Ham have no intention of selling Chelsea target Declan Rice this transfer window
Matt Debono
West Ham have set their stance on midfielder Declan Rice as Chelsea continue to show interest.
The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, however West Ham have remained firm in their position of Rice.
Frank Lampard has been a keen admirer of the versatile English international, who would improve Chelsea's problems defensively, being able to play both at centre-back and in the defensive midfield role.
As per Simon Stoney, West Ham have reiterated that Rice will not be leaving the Hammers before October 5 when the deadline shuts.
West Ham assistant coach Alan Irvine has also recently confirmed that Rice is happy at the club.
"Declan is extremely happy. He was captain today [vs Wolves], he is not somebody with other things on his mind."
----------
